Rs2.7bn approved for weapons: Sindh CM wants Katcha areas cleared of dacoits

APP Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday accorded approval to Rs 2.7 billion scheme for the purchase of sophisticated field weapons and surveillance equipment and said he wants the Sindh police to eradicate the menace of dacoits from the Katcha area.

The Sindh CM approved the scheme while presiding over a meeting at the CM House here, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Additional IG (Investigation) Munir Shaikh, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, and other concerned officers.

Earlier, the IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon informed the participants of the meeting that with the approval of the CM Sindh, Rs 2.7 billion scheme for the purchase of sophisticated field weapons and surveillance equipment has been sent to the provincial finance department through the Sindh Home department.

The Sindh CM said that this dacoit factor in the Katcha area of the Sukkur and Larkana divisions had become a standing threat to the peace in the province and they operate within the Katcha areas of three provinces- Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan.

“I want the police to purchase the necessary equipment and launch a joint operation with the police of Punjab and Balochistan to bring an end to the outlaws once and for all,” he said.

The Sindh CM also approved the Rs1.6 billion Sindh Toll Plaza Surveillance Project to enhance security at entry points to Sindh through the installation of CCTV Cameras on 40 Toll-Plazas.

The Sindh CM said there was a dire need to enhance security at the entry points to the province.

