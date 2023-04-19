AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices steady as China data offset US rate worries

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

HOUSTON: Oil prices held steady on Tuesday as upbeat economic data in No. 2 oil consumer China offset wider concerns that possible increases to US interest rates could dampen growth in the top consuming country.

Brent crude was flat at $84.76 a barrel by 11:15 a.m. ET (1515) GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate was 12 cents, pr 0.2% higher at $80.95.

“Ideas are building for another interest rate hike next month, which could place a damper on demand,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

Crude was also pressured by the Iraq federal government and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) taking a step towards a resumption in northern oil exports from the Turkish port of Ceyhan after they were halted last month.

Earlier in the session, oil found support from figures showing that China’s economy grew by a faster than expected 4.5% in the first quarter while oil refinery throughput rose to record levels in March.

“As things stand, it’s all systems go in China, much to the relief of those betting on higher oil prices,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

But the prospect of another increase to US interest rates, which has been supporting the US dollar, remained a drag on sentiment. Traders expect the US Federal Reserve to raise rates by 25 basis points at its May meeting.

“The next step may depend on global growth and whether the economy can weather the recent storm, particularly in the US, where tighter credit could significantly weigh on growth for the rest of the year,” said Craig Erlam of brokerage OANDA, referring to the oil price outlook.

The dollar eased on Tuesday after earlier gains. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Coming into focus on Tuesday will be the latest snapshot of US inventories. Analysts expect US crude inventories to fall by about 2.5 million barrels and also forecast declines in gasoline and distillates.

Oil prices Brent crude BOK Dennis Kissler

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices steady as China data offset US rate worries

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ IK

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Defence ministry moves SC for holding same-day elections

Audit objections raised by AGP: PAC to ask SC Registrar to respond

Read more stories