AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia not planning Wikipedia block for now, minister says

Reuters Published April 18, 2023
Follow us

Russia is "not yet" planning to block Wikipedia, its minister of digital affairs said on Tuesday as a Moscow court handed the online encyclopaedia another fine for failing to remove content Russia deems illegal.

Wikipedia is one of the few surviving independent sources of information in Russian since a state crackdown on online content intensified after Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine.

"We are not blocking Wikipedia yet, there are no such plans for now," Interfax news agency quoted digital affairs minister Maksut Shadaev as saying.

Wikipedia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Shadaev's remarks.

On Tuesday, a Moscow court fined Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation 800,000 roubles ($9,777) for what Russian agencies said was a failure to remove information considered to be promoting train hopping, where a person rides on the side or top of a train.

Wikimedia has previously said information that Russian authorities complained about was well sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards.

Russia has for years sought to launch a home-grown online encyclopaedia, without making much progress.

Russia has similarly struggled to establish a comparable video hosting service to Alphabet's YouTube, which remains available while other foreign social media platforms have been blocked.

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, said on Tuesday a court had ordered Google to pay 1 billion roubles for blocking the Duma TV YouTube channel.

"Today, the bailiff service has started seizing property, in search of these funds," Volodin said.

Google in Russia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Interfax news agency later said Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor was seeking to fine Google up to 4 million roubles for refusing to remove content banned in Russia. The case will be heard in a Moscow court on April 20.

Last September a Russian court upheld a fine of 21.7 billion roubles against Google's Russian subsidiary for repeated failure to delete information related to Moscow's campaign in Ukraine.

The subsidiary filed for bankruptcy after authorities seized its bank account. The U.S. tech giant has paused commercial operations in Russia, but free services remain available.

Russia also fined Amazon's Twitch 4 million roubles for failing to delete "false information" about Moscow's campaign. Twitch had no immediate comment.

Russia Wikipedia Maksut Shadaev

Comments

1000 characters

Russia not planning Wikipedia block for now, minister says

LHC bars Punjab Police from ‘harassing’ Imran Khan

Defence ministry moves Supreme Court for holding elections across country on same date

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 22.6% in March

Rupee regains winning momentum, settles at 283.9 against US dollar

China ready to facilitate Middle East peace: state media

SBP, ECP submit reports on release of election fund in Supreme Court

Pak Suzuki Motor Company records highest ever quarterly loss of Rs12.9bn

The Organic Meat Company to export pet food to Canada

Late session rally props KSE-100 Index upward

Landslide in Khyber Pass buries trucks, kills at least two people

Read more stories