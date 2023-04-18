AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Jul-Feb LSMI output declines 5.56pc YoY

Tahir Amin Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output has declined by 5.56 per cent during the first eight months (July-February) of 2022-23 when compared with the same period of last year, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

According to the provisional Quantum Index numbers (QIM) of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries, the LSMI output decreased by 11.59 per cent for February 2023 when compared with February 2022 and 0.50 per cent when compared with January 2023.

The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was estimated for July-February, 2022-23 at 116.64, while it was estimated for February 2023 at 126.13.

Jul-Jan LSMI output falls 4.40pc YoY

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for February 2023 with base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies, i.e., OCAC, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaux of Statistics (BoS).

The LSM data released by the PBS with base year 2015-16 showed that the main contributors towards overall growth of -5.56 per cent are food (-0.35), tobacco (-0.50), textile (-2.82) garments (3.21), petroleum products (-0.64), cement (-0.77), pharmaceuticals (-1.25), and automobiles (-1.68).

The production in July-February 2022-23 as compared to July-February 2021-22 has increased in wearing apparel, furniture and other manufacturing (football) while it decreased in food, tobacco, textile, coke & petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment, automobiles and other transport equipment.

The sectors showing growth during July-February include wearing apparel (35.53 per cent), leather products (3.85), furniture (58.45 per cent) and other manufacturing (football) (35.81 per cent).

The sectors showing decline during the July-February include food (1.95 per cent), beverages (6.14 per cent), tobacco (20.42 per cent), textile (14.03 per cent), wood products (68.65 per cent), paper and board (3.370 per cent), coke and petroleum products (9.43 per cent), chemicals (4.84 per cent), chemicals products (0.53 per cent increased), fertilizers (7.77 per cent), pharmaceuticals (22.41 per cent), rubber products (7.32 per cent), non-metallic mineral products (9.08 per cent), iron and steel products (3.89 per cent), fabricated metal (12.79 per cent), computer, electronics and optical products (25.07 per cent), electrical equipment (9.35 per cent), machinery and equipment (48.98 per cent), automobiles (38.59 per cent), other transport equipment (37.73 per cent).

The petroleum products production witnessed a decline of 9.43 per cent during July-February 2022-23 as its indices went down to 89.33 from during 98.63 July-February 2021-22.

High-speed diesel witnessed 10.88 per cent negative growth as its output remained 3.213 billion litres in July-February 2022-23 compared to 3.605 billion litres in July-February 2021-22.

Furnace oil witnessed a 7.21 negative growth in output and remained 1.558 billion litres in July-February 2022-23 compared to 1.679 billion litres in July-February 2021-22. Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 15.48 per cent and remained 591.745 million litres in July-February 2022-23 compared to 512.442 million litres in July-February 2021-22.

Kerosene oil witnessed 29.95 per cent negative growth in July-February 2022-23 and remained 64.719 million litres compared to 92.395 million litres.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 11.82 per cent negative growth in July-February 2022-23 and remained 28.163 million tons compared to 31.938 million tons in July-February 2021-22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PBS Pharmaceuticals LSMI Textile industry cement industry petroleum products food industry LSMI output automobiles Large Scale Manufacturing Industries LSMI Quantum Index Number

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Feb LSMI output declines 5.56pc YoY

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Gas supply restored: LDPL withdraws OFME notice

Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Cabinet forwards summary to NA

Election in Punjab: NA panel asks MoF to arrange funds for ECP

PTI wants contempt proceedings against PM, others

Four ‘essential’ commodities: Customs given legal backing to take action against smuggling

Stress seen as major cause of Indian military fratricides, suicides

Read more stories