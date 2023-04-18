Jul-Feb LSMI output declines 5.56pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output has declined by 5.56 per cent during the first eight months (July-February) of 2022-23 when compared with the same period of last year, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

According to the provisional Quantum Index numbers (QIM) of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries, the LSMI output decreased by 11.59 per cent for February 2023 when compared with February 2022 and 0.50 per cent when compared with January 2023.

The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was estimated for July-February, 2022-23 at 116.64, while it was estimated for February 2023 at 126.13.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for February 2023 with base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies, i.e., OCAC, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaux of Statistics (BoS).

The LSM data released by the PBS with base year 2015-16 showed that the main contributors towards overall growth of -5.56 per cent are food (-0.35), tobacco (-0.50), textile (-2.82) garments (3.21), petroleum products (-0.64), cement (-0.77), pharmaceuticals (-1.25), and automobiles (-1.68).

The production in July-February 2022-23 as compared to July-February 2021-22 has increased in wearing apparel, furniture and other manufacturing (football) while it decreased in food, tobacco, textile, coke & petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment, automobiles and other transport equipment.

The sectors showing growth during July-February include wearing apparel (35.53 per cent), leather products (3.85), furniture (58.45 per cent) and other manufacturing (football) (35.81 per cent).

The sectors showing decline during the July-February include food (1.95 per cent), beverages (6.14 per cent), tobacco (20.42 per cent), textile (14.03 per cent), wood products (68.65 per cent), paper and board (3.370 per cent), coke and petroleum products (9.43 per cent), chemicals (4.84 per cent), chemicals products (0.53 per cent increased), fertilizers (7.77 per cent), pharmaceuticals (22.41 per cent), rubber products (7.32 per cent), non-metallic mineral products (9.08 per cent), iron and steel products (3.89 per cent), fabricated metal (12.79 per cent), computer, electronics and optical products (25.07 per cent), electrical equipment (9.35 per cent), machinery and equipment (48.98 per cent), automobiles (38.59 per cent), other transport equipment (37.73 per cent).

The petroleum products production witnessed a decline of 9.43 per cent during July-February 2022-23 as its indices went down to 89.33 from during 98.63 July-February 2021-22.

High-speed diesel witnessed 10.88 per cent negative growth as its output remained 3.213 billion litres in July-February 2022-23 compared to 3.605 billion litres in July-February 2021-22.

Furnace oil witnessed a 7.21 negative growth in output and remained 1.558 billion litres in July-February 2022-23 compared to 1.679 billion litres in July-February 2021-22. Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 15.48 per cent and remained 591.745 million litres in July-February 2022-23 compared to 512.442 million litres in July-February 2021-22.

Kerosene oil witnessed 29.95 per cent negative growth in July-February 2022-23 and remained 64.719 million litres compared to 92.395 million litres.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 11.82 per cent negative growth in July-February 2022-23 and remained 28.163 million tons compared to 31.938 million tons in July-February 2021-22.

