Top climbers Naila, Shehroze summit Annapurna-I

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
LAHORE: The young Pakistani top climbers Naila Kiani and Shehroze Kashif have successfully summited Annapurna-I, the world’s 10th highest mountain.

The duo has fulfilled its aim of raising the Pakistani flag at the top of this 8,000-meter Annapurna 1 at 6:31 AM PST today in Nepal.

Naila and Shehroze have shared their sentiments over the phone saying, “This has been one of the difficult ascents of our journey however it was a matter of honor and immense pleasure to have raised our prestigious flag on the top of Annapurna peak.

Here, we would like to emphasize that our primary purpose is to make our country proud while portraying a soft and positive image of Pakistan at a global level.

We would also like to let the world know that this passion is not going to stop anywhere. Our mission is to promote mountain climbing and generate opportunities for more young souls like us.”

Both mountaineers paid gratitude to Bard Foundation for their support and sponsorship. “We would like to thank Bard Foundation for making this climb a success. It is because of these organizations that such dreams turn into reality,” says Naila.

After today, Naila will be continuing her journey toward Mount Everest and Lhotse while Shehroze will be climbing Dhaulagiri which is the seventh-highest mountain in the world.

Shehroze started his journey at the age of 11 when he first summited Makra Peak (3,885 m). Now, he is the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit 11 peaks of over 8,000m. At the age of 19, he successfully climbed Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak at 8849m, becoming one of the youngest in the country to do so.

