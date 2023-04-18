AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
European shares snap five-day winning streak

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2023
PARIS: European shares cooled off after five straight sessions of gains on Monday as bank shares led declines, while semiconductor stocks slipped after a report that the world’s largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, was cutting its annual costs outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended flat, still holding near one-year highs, while the blue-chip STOXX 50 index dipped 0.1%, remaining at levels close to a 22-year peak hit last week.

European chip equipment maker ASML fell 4.0%, leading declines among the broader technology sector index , which fell 1.1%.

The report in Taiwan’s Economic Daily News said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) had lowered its costs outlook for 2023. ASML is one of TSMC’s suppliers, and China is the Dutch chip company’s third-largest market.

ASM International, BE Semiconductor and Aixtron fell between 0.9% and 3%.

European bank stocks, which had ended last week nearly 4% higher, fell 1.4% on Monday.

“Financials are a little bit lower, but that’s a little bit of normal profit taking,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

Investors turned optimistic about lenders after US reporting season kicked off last week, with Wall Street banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co surpassing earnings expectations, benefiting from rising interest rates and easing fears of stress in the banking system.

Markets now await reports from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America through the week.

“‘Muted’ is perhaps the best way to describe the session,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Overall stocks continue to defy expectations of a fresh downturn, and while it is very early days earnings season has not yet provided much of a bearish catalyst.” After a rollercoaster month, with the forced rescue of Credit Suisse and uncertainty over the interest rate outlook, European shares have still managed to rise about 10% so far this year, compared to the S&P 500 index’s 7.5% gain.

Payments providers Worldline gained 2.2% and Nexi added 1.4%, boosted by a takeover proposal for companies’ peer Network Intentional.

Shares of Rovio jumped 18.1% after Japan’s Sega agreed to launch a 706 million euro offer for the Angry Birds maker.

European shares TSMC STOXX 600 index

