France's Macron promises government action plan in next 100 days

PARIS: The French government will work out a coherent plan to get France back on its feet in the next 100 days and heal the country after weeks of protests against an unpopular pension reform bill, President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech on Monday.

He also pledge to open new talks with unions about better working conditions.

Unions have protested for months against the planned increase of the retirement age by two years to 64 and have said they will not restart talks with the government about other topics without a reversal of the pension reform.