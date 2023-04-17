AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Consumer staples boost FTSE 100; banks limit gains

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 09:50pm
Follow us

The UK’s FTSE 100 eked out small gains for a seventh straight session on Monday, as a weaker pound lifted shares of internationally focused firms even as heavy-weight banks clocked their biggest loss in over three weeks.

The FTSE 100 closed 0.1% up, hitting its highest level since March 9.

Consumer staples firms that benefit from exports like Unilever Plc and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc were the biggest boost to the export-oriented FTSE 100, gaining around 1% as the pound declined.

FTSE 100 ends higher on bank boost; Dechra shines

Base metal miners rose 0.6% as tin prices jumped to their highest in nearly two months amid talks of a potential ban on mining in major ore producer Myanmar.

Lenders slipped 1.2%, stalling advances on the blue-chip index FTSE 100 after disappointing results from a few U.S. cutodian banks dampened investor sentiment.

“There’s just general nervousness about banks after a range of banks reported their earnings in the U.S.,” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

“Even though the problems started in the U.S. and even though Governor Bailey has said there isn’t a problem in UK banks, it just makes banks unattractive at present.”

The FTSE 100 has clocked gains for four straight weeks, with investors taking an interest in commodity-linked sectors such as energy and sectors considered recession-insured like pharmaceuticals and consumer staples.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 ended 0.2% up boosted by airlines Easyjet Plc and Wizz Air Holdings as oil prices declined.

THG Plc soared more than 44.9% and notched its biggest daily percentage gain since its listing in 2020 after it said it had received a “highly preliminary” buyout proposal from U.S. listed Apollo Global Management.

Among other moves, Network International jumped 19.9% on receiving a takeover bid, while John Wood Group added 6.7% on its plan to engage with Apollo Management for a $2.1 billion proposal.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Consumer staples boost FTSE 100; banks limit gains

Rupee ends winning streak, settles at 284.71 against US dollar

Imran appears before court as LHC takes up his pleas against several cases

PTI’s Ali Haider Zaidi remanded in Karachi police’s custody for 3 days

EY to cut 3,000 jobs in US to eliminate 'overcapacity': FT

PSX ends another session flat as KSE-100 'remains mostly directionless'

Jul-Feb: Large Scale Manufacturing Industries output dips 5.56% YoY

Chinese engineer accused of blasphemy airlifted to another district over safety fears

Russia wants conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible: Lavrov

Apple CEO Cook to meet Indian PM Modi amid expansion: sources

UK PM Sunak being probed over wife’s shares

Read more stories