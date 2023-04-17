AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
Iran invites Saudi king to visit Tehran

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 03:48pm
DUBAI: Iran has officially invited Saudi Arabia’s king to visit the country, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, after the two regional rivals agreed to end years of hostility following a China-brokered agreement in March.

After years of bad relations that fuelled proxy conflicts across the Middle East, where Tehran and Riyadh backed opposite sides from Yemen to Syria, Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement to end a seven-year diplomatic rift.

“Iranian President (Ebrahim Raisi) has sent an invitation to the Saudi king in return for an invitation by Riyadh for him,” Nasser Kanaani told a televised news conference.

Iran delegation arrives in Saudi amid thaw between regional powers

Technical delegations from both countries are preparing to officially reopen their missions, and Tehran said these missions would restart their activities by May 9, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News agency reported.

