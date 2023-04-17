PSL, Global Business Bridge sign MoU

KARACHI: Pakistan Services Limited (PSL), owners of Pearl-Continental Hotels, the leading hotel chain in Pakistan, announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Global Business Bridge (GBB) to open Sakura Restaurant and Front Page Café in Lahore.

The franchise and management agreement signing ceremony was held on April 13, 2023, at the Pearl-Continental Hotel Lahore, followed by a lavish iftar-dinner. The event was attended by the management of Hashoo Group, Pearl-Continental Hotel Lahore and Global Business Bridge.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of this MoU, which marks our commitment to expanding the dining options for our customers. Both Sakura Restaurant and Front Page Café at Pearl-Continental Hotels, are renowned for their quality food and exceptional service, and we are excited to bring these two restaurants to the residents of Lahore,” said Haseeb Gardezi, COO of Hashoo Group.

The new Sakura Restaurant will feature a diverse Japanese cuisine menu, including sushi, sashimi, tempura, and other popular dishes. In addition, Front Page Café will offer a range of coffee, tea, and other beverages, along with a selection of sandwiches, pastries and desserts.

GBB is known for their iconic projects, including Emporium Mall, Bahria Icon Tower, HBL Mega Corporate Tower and MCB Towers in Pakistan. “As we venture into the hospitality business for the first time, we are committed to carrying on our legacy of providing our customers with an unparalleled service, and we are confident that upcoming Sakura and Front Page Café in Lahore will meet the expectations of our guests and customers,” said Mr. Shahid Riaz Gondal, CEO of Global Business Bridge.

Located in Phase 6 of DHA (ground and first floor of Fairways Commercial/Defence Raya), the restaurant and café are expected to open their doors to the public in the coming months. PSL is excited to expand its hotel’s signature dining options in other areas of Lahore and looks forward to serving the people of this beautiful city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023