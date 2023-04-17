PJBF elects new board of directors

KARACHI: PJBF, a leading organisation promoting business ties between Japan and Pakistan, held elections on March 31, 2023, to elect a new board of directors from amongst its members.

Following the organization’s earlier pattern, 20 members were elected, with 10 from amongst the Japanese and 10 from the Pakistani members. The PJBF BOD has a tenure of 3 years, the new Chairman of PJBF, is Murtaza Y. Mandviwalla.

The directors elected from amongst the Pakistan side are Kalim Farooqui, Hanif Sattar, Syed Nadeem Ali Kazmi, Yousuf Hussain Mirza, Syed Feroz Alam Shah, Mr. Shahzad Asad Khan, M. Feroz Alam, Islam Salim, and Sitara Arif.

The directors elected from amongst the Japanese side are Itaru Nakamura, Michiyasu Saito, Hideyuki Ohashi, Suguru Takeuchi, Shinji Yanagi, Takahiro Yamano, Yohei Shiomoto, Naohisa Masuda, Kazuteru Mihara, and Ryota Takizawa.

“We are pleased to announce the election of the new board of directors for PJBF. The newly elected board members bring a wealth of expertise and experience from both the Japanese and Pakistani sides, and we are confident that they will play a critical role in advancing the organization’s goals and objectives,” said Mr. Mandviwalla.

PJBF is committed to strengthening the bonds of friendship and promoting business ties between Japan and Pakistan. The organization provides a range of services and programs to its members and is dedicated to fostering greater cooperation and understanding between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023