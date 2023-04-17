AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 68.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.98%)
MLCF 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
NETSOL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
OGDC 86.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.59%)
PRL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,679 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.14%)
KSE100 40,298 Increased By 92.1 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,024 Increased By 34.1 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PJBF elects new board of directors

Press Release Published 17 Apr, 2023 07:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: PJBF, a leading organisation promoting business ties between Japan and Pakistan, held elections on March 31, 2023, to elect a new board of directors from amongst its members.

Following the organization’s earlier pattern, 20 members were elected, with 10 from amongst the Japanese and 10 from the Pakistani members. The PJBF BOD has a tenure of 3 years, the new Chairman of PJBF, is Murtaza Y. Mandviwalla.

The directors elected from amongst the Pakistan side are Kalim Farooqui, Hanif Sattar, Syed Nadeem Ali Kazmi, Yousuf Hussain Mirza, Syed Feroz Alam Shah, Mr. Shahzad Asad Khan, M. Feroz Alam, Islam Salim, and Sitara Arif.

The directors elected from amongst the Japanese side are Itaru Nakamura, Michiyasu Saito, Hideyuki Ohashi, Suguru Takeuchi, Shinji Yanagi, Takahiro Yamano, Yohei Shiomoto, Naohisa Masuda, Kazuteru Mihara, and Ryota Takizawa.

“We are pleased to announce the election of the new board of directors for PJBF. The newly elected board members bring a wealth of expertise and experience from both the Japanese and Pakistani sides, and we are confident that they will play a critical role in advancing the organization’s goals and objectives,” said Mr. Mandviwalla.

PJBF is committed to strengthening the bonds of friendship and promoting business ties between Japan and Pakistan. The organization provides a range of services and programs to its members and is dedicated to fostering greater cooperation and understanding between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Board of Directors PJBF PJBF BOD Murtaza Y. Mandviwalla

Comments

1000 characters

PJBF elects new board of directors

PTI writes letter to Alvi

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Ex-IIOJK governor’s disclosures: Pakistan seeks explanation from India

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Crackdown on hoarders, profiteers ordered

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Transportation services or carriage of goods thru roads: Provinces notify formula for sales tax

FTO’s jurisdiction: IHC sets aside President’s order

Three Pakistanis among 16 killed in Dubai building blaze

Read more stories