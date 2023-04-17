AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
SAU VC expresses concern over conversion of green land into colonies

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2023 07:45am
HYDERABAD: Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, (SAU) has expressed his concern and said that agricultural land resources are in danger due to the rapid conversion of green land of Sindh into colonies, and the future, this situation will lead to problems for food security, 50 percent of the land resources of the province are arid areas, therefore, we have to start arid agriculture.

He said this while addressing at the “Post-Conference Award Ceremony” among the organizers and participants of the First International Conference on “Biodiversity of Arid Zone”; hosted by Sub-Campus Umerkot at the Rest House Hall of the University.

Dr. Marri said that the role of agriculture in the country’s economy, prosperity and development is very important, therefore more investment in agriculture, innovation and proper utilization of resources can help the growth of the agriculture industry and tackle all the problems. He said that about 50 percent of the land resources of the province can be developed through modern agricultural technology to promote arid agriculture.

He said that there has been a lot of progress in Arid agriculture in the world but we still depend on canal agriculture, but climate change, disasters, water scarcity, floods, droughts, salinity in underground water and other problems, due to which we are not able to meet the target of increase in production, while we have to import certified seeds, edible oil and many food items, therefore we will promote arid agriculture through our experts from Sub Campus Umerkot.

“With the cooperation of different institutions and the private sector, we will conduct research on hydroponic agriculture production, livestock and organic agriculture, vegetables, fruits and medicinal plants and make the land resources of farmers and settlers useful and this international conference will be a milestone in this regard.” He said.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Dr. Khalil Ahmed Abuputo, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Sakrand, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Hassan Mateen, Head of Sindh Office of United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO. James Okoth and Pro VC of Sub-Campus Umerkot Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri also expressed their views.

