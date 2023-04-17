AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Local govt secretary visits Faisalabad

Published 17 Apr, 2023
FAISALABAD: Secretary Local Government and Community Development Punjab Dr Irshad Ahmed visited Faisalabad. Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Zubair and other officers were also present. Secretary Local Government went Kaleem Shaheed Park, Faizan e Madina and Tehsil Jaranwala and observed the process of checking the identity card eligibility of men and women at the counters and receiving flour after token.

He immediately addressed some of the complaints of the women on the spot about not getting flour. He said that thanks to the best arrangements at the centres, the citizens are benefiting from the speedy delivery. In this regard, the efforts of the district administration are commendable. He also appreciated the tentage and fans arrangements during hot weather. The Deputy Commissioner said that the process of free flour distribution has been going on for last 24

days. Fans and shade arrangements have been made at the centre due to the increase in seasonal temperature. He said that the free flour distribution has entered the last day and the arrangements will be kept vigilant till the last day of distribution. He cleared that now three each bag of 10g is providing to one person of family after checking eligibility as income till 60 thousand. Later Secretary went to Jaranwala.

