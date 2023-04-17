AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Businessmen present ‘charter of economy’ to KP govt

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:41am
PESHAWAR: The business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presented a charter of economy to the provincial government to prepare a roadmap for the development of the potential sectors including industries, energy and mining in the annual budget for next financial year.

Under the charter all concerned departments have been directed to submit recommendations and proposals for inclusion in the provincial budget to strengthen the economy of the province.

The charter was handed over to Special Secretary Energy Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tashfeen Haider during a meeting held here in the Conference Room of the Energy Department.

Besides, Coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) KP Region, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC)), Javed Iqbal Khattak, Additional Secretary Energy & Power Department, Asif Khan, Dr Qasim Jadoon and Abdul Haseeb, the representative delegations of the business community and Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Department (PEDO) especially attended the meeting.

In his presentation, the Coordinator FPCCI Sartaj Ahmad Khan highlighted proposals for various energy sector development projects including supply of inexpensive electricity to industries on wheeling basis.

He said that timely completion of energy sector projects would prove a milestone for uplift of the industrial sector of the province.

He commended the precious services of the Advisor for Energy & Finance, Himayatullah Khan for the development of energy sector while CEO KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak termed the development of economic zones and energy projects as highly crucial for the uplift of industrial sector.

He also presented various proposals for the development of industrial sector.

The Managing Director (MD) Mine & Mineral also agreed with the proposal to prepare a draft of recommendations for the development of his sector and their inclusion in the budget of the next financial year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Secretary Energy Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tashfeen Haider agreed with the proposed charter of economy of the business community for the development of hydel, industrial and mining sectors, exploration of oil and gas and promotion of solar energy sought proposals and recommendations from the concerned departments and evolving of strategy for their inclusion in the next annual budget.

