AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh shopping centre fire doused after 27 hours

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2023 05:32pm
Follow us

DHAKA: Firefighters, supported by military personnel, in the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka finally extinguished a blaze that had swept through a three-story shopping complex some 27 hours after it erupted, in the second such incident inside two weeks.

Some 30 people, mostly firefighters, were injured during efforts to douse the flames, but there were no other casualties.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning, when most of the nearly 1,500 shops in the complex were shut.

Huge fire engulfs market in Bangladeshi capital

While the blaze was brought largely under control within four hours, it took longer to completely douse flames due to heavy smoke in confined spaces and flammable materials, mostly clothing items, fire service official Shahjahan Sikder said.

Most of the stores in the three-storey building were fully stocked ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid later this month.

Images showed shopkeepers and police trying to salvage the stocks, dragging out bundles of goods.

“Eid is just around the corner, and we lost everything. Such a great crisis came upon us at such a time,” shop owner Mohammad Rubel said in tears.

It was the second such incident this month. A massive fire ripped through another shopping complex in Dhaka on April 4, destroying some 5,000 stores. Several firefighters were injured during that incident.

Lax regulations and poor enforcement have been blamed for industrial fires that have plagued Bangladesh.

The country and major international clothing brands that manufacture there came under intense scrutiny after several disasters, including a fire at a garment factory in 2012 and a building collapse in 2013 that together killed more than 1,200 workers.

While the garment industry has made strides to improve safety, hundreds of people have still died in fires in other sectors during recent years.

Bangladesh Dhaka

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh shopping centre fire doused after 27 hours

FO says latest revelations about Pulwama attack vindicate Pakistan's position

Fawad asks Supreme Court to appoint administrators in Punjab, KP

Indian ex-politician, brother shot dead live on TV

PM Shehbaz directs early completion of development projects in Lahore

Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls

Sudan military rivals fight for power, scores of combatants and 56 civilians killed

Tendulkar Jnr makes IPL debut

Roosevelt, Scribe hotels: Aviation Division releases Rs275m to PIACL for its legal team without approval: AGP report

LoIs: AEDB gives extension to two wind power IPPs

Read more stories