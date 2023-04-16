AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan’s Kishida vows safety of G7 meetings after ‘smoke bomb’ attack

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2023 10:40am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a day after he was evacuated from an apparent attack, vowed to do everything possible to ensure the safety of Group of Seven leaders and senior ministers visiting his country through next month.

Kishida escaped unhurt after a suspect threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb during an election campaign stop at a fishing port in western Japan.

“This reflects an increasing challenge of being in politics these days,” said Canada’s minister of natural resources, Jonathan Wilkinson.

“Unfortunately I think that some of this has to do with the social media and some of the misinformation which spreads online,” Wilkinson told Reuters in Sapporo in northern Japan, where G7 climate and energy ministers were meeting.

The suspect in Saturday’s incident, identified by police as 24 year-old Ryuji Kimura, was also carrying a knife when he was arrested, as well as a possible second explosive device he dropped at the scene after bystanders and police tackled him, Kyodo news agency reported.

Japan PM Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

No motive for the apparent attack, in which media said one police officer was slightly injured, has been announced.

Speaking to reporters, Kishida said Japan must not allow acts of violence that attack the foundation of democracy.

His bomb scare in Wakayama prefecture near Osaka was an eerie reminder of the assassination last July of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot with a homemade gun while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

Abe’s killing shocked Japan, where gun crimes are exceedingly rare, and prompted a review of security for politicians, who routinely mingle with the public.

Japanese politicians are campaigning for by-elections on April 23 for the lower house of parliament.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Saturday that police have been instructed to boost security and the government would do what is necessary to ensure security when Kishida hosts the May G7 summit in Hiroshima.

“As politicians, we have to go out and campaign sometimes – it means we have to be exposed to the public,” Britain’s secretary of state for energy security, Grant Shapps, told Reuters in Sapporo.

“But I am quite sure that in the context of the G7 with our prime minister and other world leaders coming to Japan, we are perfectly safe,” Shapps said.

G7 foreign ministers gather on Sunday in the resort city of Karuizawa.

Japan Fumio Kishida smoke bomb

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Kishida vows safety of G7 meetings after ‘smoke bomb’ attack

PM optimistic about economic prospects

Dar holds virtual meeting with President AIIB

Terrorism: army says will pursue goals set by NSC

Punjab Zone: PSMA agrees to provide 20,000MTs of sugar at Rs95/kg during Ramazan

FIRs registered across country: IK moves LHC

Imran has assured he’s not anti-US: Congressman

Petrol price hiked by Rs10 per litre

GST harmonization: FBR, provinces notify uniform ‘Place of Provision of Services Rules-2023’

Roosevelt, Scribe hotels: Aviation Division releases Rs275m to PIACL for its legal team without approval: AGP report

NHA recommends several projects to ECNEC

Read more stories