AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudis among hundreds of Yemen war prisoners freed on day two of swap

AFP Published 16 Apr, 2023 03:36am
Follow us

SANAA: Hundreds of prisoners of war, including Saudis, were freed on Saturday as part of a cross-border exchange between a Saudi-led military coalition and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

The flights connecting Saudi Arabia and Houthi-held territory in Yemen were part of a multi-day transfer involving nearly 900 detainees, and came amid peace talks which have raised hopes for an end to Yemen’s eight-year-old war.

The first flight of the day took off from the southern Saudi city of Abha for Yemen’s Houthi-held capital Sanaa with 120 Houthi rebel prisoners, ICRC public affairs and media adviser Jessica Moussan said.

It was followed by a flight from Sanaa to Riyadh carrying 20 former detainees, among them 16 Saudis and three Sudanese, according to the state-affiliated Al-Ekhbariya channel.

Sudan is part of the Saudi-led coalition and has provided ground troops for the fighting.

The Sanaa-Riyadh flight also included a brother and son of Tareq Saleh, a member of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council and nephew of ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Other flights on Saturday included a second Abha-Sanaa leg with 117 Houthis on board, and three more carrying a combined 100 Houthis to Sanaa from the government-held Yemeni town of Mokha.

Detainee Abdullah Hashem, who spent seven and a half years in a Saudi prison, was embraced at the airport in Sanaa by his mother.

“I can finally taste freedom after imprisonment,” Hashem said. On Friday, 318 prisoners were transported between government-controlled Aden and Sanaa, reuniting with their families ahead of next week’s Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. The total number of prisoners of war on both sides is unknown.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the goal was to “get back all prisoners and detainees”.

The ongoing exchange is a confidence-building measure coinciding with an intense diplomatic push to end Yemen’s war, which has left hundreds of thousands dead from the fighting as well as knock-on effects like hunger and a lack of access to health care.

Analysts say that eight years after mobilising a coalition to crush the Houthis, the Saudis have come to terms with the fact that this goal will not be met and are looking to wind down their military engagement.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was a 29-year-old defence minister when the war began, has since become the kingdom’s de facto ruler and is keen to focus on his sweeping “Vision 2030” domestic reform agenda.

The Saudi exit strategy appears to have taken new impetus from a landmark rapprochement deal announced with Iran last month.

The China-brokered agreement calls for the Middle East heavyweights to fully restore diplomatic ties following a seven-year rupture, and has the potential to remake regional ties.

Saudi Arabia is also pushing for the reintegration into the Arab League of Iran ally Syria, more than a decade after its suspension over President Bashar al-Assad’s brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

On Friday, the kingdom, which once openly championed Assad’s ouster, hosted top diplomats from eight other Arab countries in Jeddah for talks on Syria, then issued a statement highlighting the “importance of having an Arab leadership role in efforts to end the crisis”.

In Yemen, active combat has reduced over the past year following a UN-brokered truce, which officially lapsed in October but has largely held. A week ago, a Saudi delegation travelled to Sanaa, held by the Huthis since 2014, to push a more durable ceasefire.

The delegation left without a finalised truce but with plans for more talks, according to Houthi and Yemeni government sources. Even if Saudi Arabia manages to negotiate a way out of the war, fighting could flare up again among different Yemeni factions.

“Saudi Arabia has been struggling to draw down its military involvement in Yemen and... seeks a long term sustainable peace that will allow it to focus on its economic priorities,” Sanam Vakil from Chatham House told AFP. “Yet despite its intention, it will be the longtime broker, investor and conflict guarantor of Yemen.”

Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman ICRC Eid al-Fitr Ali Abdullah Saleh

Comments

1000 characters

Saudis among hundreds of Yemen war prisoners freed on day two of swap

PM optimistic about economic prospects

Dar holds virtual meeting with President AIIB

Terrorism: army says will pursue goals set by NSC

Punjab Zone: PSMA agrees to provide 20,000MTs of sugar at Rs95/kg during Ramazan

FIRs registered across country: IK moves LHC

Imran has assured he’s not anti-US: Congressman

Petrol price hiked by Rs10 per litre

GST harmonization: FBR, provinces notify uniform ‘Place of Provision of Services Rules-2023’

Roosevelt, Scribe hotels: Aviation Division releases Rs275m to PIACL for its legal team without approval: AGP report

NHA recommends several projects to ECNEC

Read more stories