ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved positive adjustment of paisa 58 per unit in FCA of K-Electric for February 2023 under monthly FCA mechanism.

K-Electric had sought positive adjustment of Rs 1.61 per unit. K-Electric will recover paisa 58 per unit in bills of April 2023. Currently, K-Electric is charging Rs 1.71 per unit for January, which FCA for February will be reduced.

