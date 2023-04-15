AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Adoption of AI: Task force formed to develop 10-year roadmap

Naveed Butt Published 15 Apr, 2023 07:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal has formed a 15-member National Task Force (NTF) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the country’s national development.

The key objective of the (NTF) is to develop a 10-year roadmap for accelerated adoption of AI in the business, development, governance, education, and healthcare sectors.

The NTF force will comprise experts in artificial intelligence as well as representatives from the government and private sectors.

The planning minister emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence for progress in the near future and stated that it would bring transformative changes in the fields of economy, governance, and education. The task force aims to harness the power of AI for Pakistan’s development and growth while ensuring that the benefits are accessible to all segments of society.

Iqbal said that establishing NTF on AI is part of the government’s commitment to embrace AI and its potential to transform the country’s economic landscape positively.

In 2018, the PML-N government had set up the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence. By investing in AI, Pakistan can unlock new opportunities for growth and development and improve the lives of its citizens, said the minister.

The minister emphasized the crucial role of AI in driving economic growth and development for Pakistan. The integration of AI in our governance, healthcare, and education systems has the potential to revolutionize these sectors and bring about significant progress, said the minister.

He pointed out that from improving decision-making processes to personalized medical treatments and enhancing learning experiences, AI can offer solutions that were previously unattainable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ahsan iqbal AI artificial intelligence Minister for Planning and Development

Comments

1000 characters

Adoption of AI: Task force formed to develop 10-year roadmap

UAE promises $1bn to get IMF deal on track

RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms

Dollar-denominated govt bonds firm after UAE cash pledge

SBP chief says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months

Elections to Punjab, KP assemblies: SC asks SBP to release Rs21bn

ECC approves Rs261m for Railway underpass

ADB ready to defer Discos’ audited entity financial statements to Dec 31

NA passes ‘SC (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill’

Amendments to election law: work begins on ECP proposals

IK to lead peaceful protest movement after Eid

Read more stories