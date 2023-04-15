FESCO issues transformers to all 5 circles

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued 62 transformers of 100KVA and 23 transformers of 50KVA capacity to all the five circles, which would replace the two-phase transformers.

Similarly, the meters of the domestic consumers who have paid their demand notices up to March 31 have also been issued, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed; he was addressing an E-Court on Facebook at FESCO Headquarters here today.

He further said that FESCO is striving hard to provide all possible facilities to the electricity consumers while installation of new connections of consumers, replacement of defective meters and other electricity related issues are being resolved on priority basis.

Uninterrupted electricity supply is being ensured to the consumers during the hours of Sehar Iftar and Taraweeh in the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that on the special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the problems of the consumers are being solved at one click at home. In the light of the government’s vision, the holding of open houses is proving to be very helpful in solving the electricity problems of consumers immediately.

He further said that all the operations and other concerned FESCO officers and officials are trying their best to provide uninterrupted power supply to the customers during the holy month as well as solving all kinds of problems of consumers promptly so that FESCO could maintain the image of a consumer friendly company.

Engr. Bashir Ahmad said that apart from the central monitoring cell established at the FESCO headquarters, consumers can also register their complaints on 118, toll-free number 0800-66554 and SMS service 8118 and on the FESCO light App round the clock.

During the two-hour long online E-Court, consumers belonging to Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar raised various issues on Facebook, including slow installation of new connections, old and broken electricity meters, voltage drop, replacement of old wires, up-gradation of transformers and replacement of faulty meters. Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmad issued immediate orders to the relevant officers to solve the problems of consumers.

General Manager (Commercial and Customer Services) Ghulam Farooq, Deputy Director 118 Ali Imran, Director Customer Services Shehbaz Mehmood, Director (Customer Care and Billing) Imdadullah and Director (PR) Tahir Sheikh were also present on this occasion, while the Superintending Engineers of five operation circles were also present online.

