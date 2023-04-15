Gen Bajwa had threatened to impose martial law: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari Friday said all political parties must sit together and evolve a consensus to hold immediate general elections at the same time across the country.

He claimed in an interview that Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had threatened him to impose martial law last April if the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was not withdrawn.

“When Qamar Javed Bajwa hinted at imposing martial law in the country then we replied to ‘Bismillah’ and asked him to go ahead. We do farming and you should run the country now. However, he stepped back from his stance after our response,” he said.

“Qamar Javed Bajwa had told me that he will take resignation from Imran Khan and you should go to the election phase, however, we [Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman] rejected the offer.”

In an interview with a private TV channel, the former president said that “When the no-confidence motion came, Gen Bajwa called us and said if you withdraw the no-confidence motion, I will convince Imran Khan to resign.” He said that he and Khalid Magsi responded to Gen Bajwa that they would not retreat and you might impose a marshal.

Zardari further revealed that Gen Faiz and Imran Khan had planned to stay in power till 2035.

“General Faiz Hameed wanted me to go abroad on the medical ground during Imran Khan’s tenure,” he said adding that Bilawal has rightly said that only Imran Khan has been expelled, but his followers are still there in the establishment.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has never been afraid of elections but it wants elections at once according to the constitution.

PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the importance of parliament and said they sat in the assembly after winning only 16 seats. “We believe in democracy and want the supremacy of the parliament.” He expressed concern over the current state of affairs.

He said that general elections should be held in October but he said nothing is certain yet. I believe in elections like Imran Khan but there is a difference between us about the timing of elections, he added.

The former president said that he had to face fake cases and allegations but Imran Khan was confronting open cases of corruption of wrongdoings.

Zardari stated that Pakistan was created by their forefathers, and it is their duty to protect it. He asserted that the PPP had fought to restore democracy, which was the dream of Zulfikar Bhutto and other leaders.

Zardari stated that his party had given blood for the country and would continue to do so.

PPP’s head warned that they would not allow anyone to tamper with the Constitution.

He alleged that Imran Khan paid children to talk about others. “Army’s policy changes after two years. There is a difference between the domicile of Imran Khan and his, he added.