AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gen Bajwa had threatened to impose martial law: Zardari

NNI Published 15 Apr, 2023 06:19am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari Friday said all political parties must sit together and evolve a consensus to hold immediate general elections at the same time across the country.

He claimed in an interview that Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had threatened him to impose martial law last April if the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was not withdrawn.

“When Qamar Javed Bajwa hinted at imposing martial law in the country then we replied to ‘Bismillah’ and asked him to go ahead. We do farming and you should run the country now. However, he stepped back from his stance after our response,” he said.

“Qamar Javed Bajwa had told me that he will take resignation from Imran Khan and you should go to the election phase, however, we [Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman] rejected the offer.”

In an interview with a private TV channel, the former president said that “When the no-confidence motion came, Gen Bajwa called us and said if you withdraw the no-confidence motion, I will convince Imran Khan to resign.” He said that he and Khalid Magsi responded to Gen Bajwa that they would not retreat and you might impose a marshal.

Zardari further revealed that Gen Faiz and Imran Khan had planned to stay in power till 2035.

“General Faiz Hameed wanted me to go abroad on the medical ground during Imran Khan’s tenure,” he said adding that Bilawal has rightly said that only Imran Khan has been expelled, but his followers are still there in the establishment.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has never been afraid of elections but it wants elections at once according to the constitution.

PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the importance of parliament and said they sat in the assembly after winning only 16 seats. “We believe in democracy and want the supremacy of the parliament.” He expressed concern over the current state of affairs.

He said that general elections should be held in October but he said nothing is certain yet. I believe in elections like Imran Khan but there is a difference between us about the timing of elections, he added.

The former president said that he had to face fake cases and allegations but Imran Khan was confronting open cases of corruption of wrongdoings.

Zardari stated that Pakistan was created by their forefathers, and it is their duty to protect it. He asserted that the PPP had fought to restore democracy, which was the dream of Zulfikar Bhutto and other leaders.

Zardari stated that his party had given blood for the country and would continue to do so.

PPP’s head warned that they would not allow anyone to tamper with the Constitution.

He alleged that Imran Khan paid children to talk about others. “Army’s policy changes after two years. There is a difference between the domicile of Imran Khan and his, he added.

PPP Asif Ali Zardari general elections Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

Comments

1000 characters

Gen Bajwa had threatened to impose martial law: Zardari

UAE promises $1bn to get IMF deal on track

RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms

Dollar-denominated govt bonds firm after UAE cash pledge

SBP chief says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months

ECC approves Rs261m for Railway underpass

IK to lead peaceful protest movement after Eid

ADB ready to defer Discos’ audited entity financial statements to Dec 31

NA passes ‘SC (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill’

Amendments to election law: work begins on ECP proposals

Elections to Punjab, KP assemblies: SC asks SBP to release Rs21bn

Read more stories