Indian financial markets closed

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2023 06:19am
BENGALURU: India’s currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, April 14, for a local holiday. The markets will resume trading on Monday, April 17.

The Nifty 50 settled up 0.09% at 17,828, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.06% to 60,431 on Thursday, with both indexes logging gains for a third consecutive week.

The Indian rupee strengthened 0.28% versus the US dollar, and quoted at 81.85 per dollar, as the greenback declined on a cooler-than-expected US retail inflation print.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 100.22 rupees, with yield up 1 basis point at 7.2252% vs the previous close of 7.2134%, as debt auction added to supply.

