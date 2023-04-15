Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (April 14, 2023).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 4.81214 4.80971 4.81629 0.32229
Libor 1 Month 4.94771 4.90029 4.94771 0.59443
Libor 3 Month 5.26029 5.19786 5.26029 1.06271
Libor 6 Month 5.30614 5.23743 5.49986 1.55671
Libor 1 Year 5.28571 5.12571 5.88071 2.22157
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
