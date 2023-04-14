AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global LNG: Asian spot prices slip as muted North Asia demand weighs

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2023 04:54pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices this week slipped to a 22-month low amid slow demand from Japan, China and South Korea.

The average LNG price for May delivery into northeast Asia was $12 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down 4% from the previous week, industry sources estimated.

The average price for June delivery was estimated at $12.50/mmBtu.

“North Asia is still lacking demand, some players have elected to send out cargoes as storage is in good shape which is putting downward pressure on pricing,” said Toby Copson, global head of trading at Trident LNG.

“Despite a good number of tenders being awarded in South Asia, last done rates continue to weaken. Without Chinese, Korean and Japanese bids, the market is likely going to continue its current trajectory of new lows.”

Customs data on Thursday showed China’s January-March natural gas imports fell 3.6% from a year earlier to 26.7 million tonnes.

China, the world’s top LNG importer in 2021, emerged from stringent pandemic curbs late last year, prompting expectations of a rebound in energy demand.

Global LNG: Asian spot prices remain at 21-month low

“As Q1 demonstrated, China did not come back in the way people were hoping for post-COVID reopening,” said Hengky, senior LNG analyst at Refinitiv.

He said there could be modest increases in Chinese demand in the second half of the year, though term cargo supplies could exceed demand.

“There could be some excess for them to try and resell back to the market. Bear in mind that China is sticking with their policy of leaning towards coal as the main source for energy security purposes,” he said.

“We also expect them to increase flows of pipeline gas, from Russia primarily.”

In South Korea, terminal inventories are also “very high” said Samuel Good, head of LNG pricing at commodity pricing agency Argus.

“We’re hearing buyers in the country are seeking to slow the flow of long-term LNG receipts in attempts to avoid reaching tank-top situations, as well as staying away from the spot LNG market,” he said.

“Together with largely mild weather as northeast Asia shifted from winter into summer, weather forecasts are pointing to a broadly cool start of the new season which could limit cooling power sector gas demand.”

In Europe, S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily northwest Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes delivered in May on an ex-ship (DES) basis at $11.191 per mmBtu on April 13, a $2.40 discount to the May gas price at the TTF Dutch gas hub.

Ongoing strikes in France have affected its LNG sendout, with a force majeure issued at the Dunkirk LNG terminal on April 13.

But overall, Europe remains well supplied as Atlantic export flows continue to be pointed to Europe, though the southern hemisphere winter will draw some supply to South America in the coming weeks, said Argus’ Good, who on April 13 assessed the northwest Europe delivered LNG prices for May at $11.70/mmBtu.

On LNG freight, Pacific spot rates fell this week to $59,250 per day on Friday, its lowest level this year, said Edward Armitage, an analyst at Spark Commodities.

Atlantic rates meanwhile rose to $42,750 per day on Friday.

LNG prices LNG imports LNG trade global LNG price Global LNG

Comments

1000 characters

Global LNG: Asian spot prices slip as muted North Asia demand weighs

Pakistan to receive $300mn from ICBC today: Dar

Rupee claws back further ground, settles at 284.4 against US dollar

SC directs SBP to release Rs21 billion for Punjab elections

In meeting with investors in US, SBP chief says economy on its way to achieving stability

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in sedition case

IMF chief hopeful of ‘successful’ completion of programme with Pakistan

China is willing to implement debt disposal framework

Ghana expects IMF loan approval in May

China ‘concerned’ about impact of Afghan policies on women’s rights

Oil gains after IEA sees demand rising to record high

Read more stories