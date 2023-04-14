Imran assigns targets for election of new AJK premier

LAHORE: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has assigned targets to the parliamentary party in the legislative assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to get a party member elected as the new prime minister of the region.

He chaired a meeting of the party leadership at his residence in Zaman Park late on Wednesday night and discussed in detail the situation arising out of the disqualification of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by the AJK High Court.

Central Secretary General Asad Umar was also present on the occasion besides members of the PTI AJK parliamentary party. The meeting reviewed the situation after the court verdict against the premier of AJK and finalized a fresh strategy to deal with it.

