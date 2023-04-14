CM notifies Lakhani as syndicate member of Dawood varsity

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has notified Noman Abid Lakhani (TI) as syndicate member of the Dawood University of Engineering and Technology under the category of ‘Person of Eminence’.

Noman Lakhani’s unparalleled contributions to the education, real estate, construction, and financial sectors have earned him this recognition. He has also created jobs and produced skilled human resources in the country.

Lakhani is a distinguished and dynamic visionary who has set an unprecedented example of excellence. He is the founder of ILMA University (formerly IBT), and has been awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Civil Decoration, Medal of Excellence) by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for his exceptional efforts to unlock the vistas of higher education for the youth.

Lakhani's strategic decision making and crucial partnerships have transformed Noman Group into an undisputable conglomerate with projects spanning across the country and abroad.

An immensely talented and tenacious business guru, Lakhani has studied at some of the world's leading international universities including Stanford University, MIT, USA; Greenwich University, and has also attended conferences worldwide at top universities including Harvard University, USA.

Lakhani's contributions have grown to magnanimous proportions and benefited millions of people from diverse domains nationwide.

