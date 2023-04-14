AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM notifies Lakhani as syndicate member of Dawood varsity

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has notified Noman Abid Lakhani (TI) as syndicate member of the Dawood University of Engineering and Technology under the category of ‘Person of Eminence’.

Noman Lakhani’s unparalleled contributions to the education, real estate, construction, and financial sectors have earned him this recognition. He has also created jobs and produced skilled human resources in the country.

Lakhani is a distinguished and dynamic visionary who has set an unprecedented example of excellence. He is the founder of ILMA University (formerly IBT), and has been awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Civil Decoration, Medal of Excellence) by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for his exceptional efforts to unlock the vistas of higher education for the youth.

Lakhani's strategic decision making and crucial partnerships have transformed Noman Group into an undisputable conglomerate with projects spanning across the country and abroad.

An immensely talented and tenacious business guru, Lakhani has studied at some of the world's leading international universities including Stanford University, MIT, USA; Greenwich University, and has also attended conferences worldwide at top universities including Harvard University, USA.

Lakhani's contributions have grown to magnanimous proportions and benefited millions of people from diverse domains nationwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Syed Murad Ali Shah Ilma University Tamgha i Imtiaz Noman Abid Lakhani Dawood University of Engineering and Technology

Comments

1000 characters

CM notifies Lakhani as syndicate member of Dawood varsity

SC renders bill clipping CJP’s powers ineffective at least for now

NA too rejects eight-judge larger bench

ECP reacts to President’s remark

PM accuses Imran of imperilling foreign policy interests

World Bank ties recurrent budget shortfall to low fiscal revenue

Key secretaries, SBP governor in US to attend WBG-IMF meetings

TCP paying Rs143m mark-up daily on loans for commodity imports

E-bikes/e-rickshaws: PMYB&ALS model approved by ECC

Kissan Package: Use of DAP, urea ebbs due to higher prices, supply issues

20pc duty imposed on import of tea whiteners

Read more stories