Huge quantity of electronic goods seized

KARACHI: Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation (DGI&I), Customs, Karachi, on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of electronic goods worth approximately Rs191 million.

The seized goods included laptops, LCD/ LED panels, CPUs, hard drives, RAMs, keyboards and power cords.

According to sources, the action was taken on specific information that a huge quantity of smuggled electronic goods would be transported from DHA to Tariq Road for commercial purposes.

In response to the information, an anti-smuggling team, after surveillance, intercepted an Isuzu truck bearing registration no JV-6713 at Shahrah-e-Faisal near Kala Pull, Karachi.

Upon inquiry, the truck driver disclosed that the goods loaded on the truck comprised smuggled foreign-origin electronic goods, including laptops and LCD/LED panels. A cursory check of the truck revealed the presence of these goods, and the driver failed to produce any legal documents for them.

Consequently, the Customs Intelligence staff immediately approached the loading place in an open plot at main Khayaban-e-Shujaat, Phase-VIII, DHA, Karachi, where they found another Isuzu truck bearing registration no. JV-5988, loaded with the same electronic goods. As nobody was available at the spot, the truck was taken into custody.

The recovered goods included 1,185 laptops, 5,382 LCD/LED panels, 75 CPUs, 1,210 hard drives, 130 RAMs, 650 keyboards, and 650kgs of power cords. The value of the smuggled goods was approximately Rs. 176 million, and that of the vehicles was Rs 15 million, making the total value of the seizure around Rs 191 million.

The department has taken a driver into custody and lodged an FIR. Further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023