AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Huge quantity of electronic goods seized

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation (DGI&I), Customs, Karachi, on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of electronic goods worth approximately Rs191 million.

The seized goods included laptops, LCD/ LED panels, CPUs, hard drives, RAMs, keyboards and power cords.

According to sources, the action was taken on specific information that a huge quantity of smuggled electronic goods would be transported from DHA to Tariq Road for commercial purposes.

In response to the information, an anti-smuggling team, after surveillance, intercepted an Isuzu truck bearing registration no JV-6713 at Shahrah-e-Faisal near Kala Pull, Karachi.

Upon inquiry, the truck driver disclosed that the goods loaded on the truck comprised smuggled foreign-origin electronic goods, including laptops and LCD/LED panels. A cursory check of the truck revealed the presence of these goods, and the driver failed to produce any legal documents for them.

Consequently, the Customs Intelligence staff immediately approached the loading place in an open plot at main Khayaban-e-Shujaat, Phase-VIII, DHA, Karachi, where they found another Isuzu truck bearing registration no. JV-5988, loaded with the same electronic goods. As nobody was available at the spot, the truck was taken into custody.

The recovered goods included 1,185 laptops, 5,382 LCD/LED panels, 75 CPUs, 1,210 hard drives, 130 RAMs, 650 keyboards, and 650kgs of power cords. The value of the smuggled goods was approximately Rs. 176 million, and that of the vehicles was Rs 15 million, making the total value of the seizure around Rs 191 million.

The department has taken a driver into custody and lodged an FIR. Further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

customs electronic goods LED LCD hard drives

Comments

1000 characters

Huge quantity of electronic goods seized

SC renders bill clipping CJP’s powers ineffective at least for now

NA too rejects eight-judge larger bench

ECP reacts to President’s remark

PM accuses Imran of imperilling foreign policy interests

World Bank ties recurrent budget shortfall to low fiscal revenue

Key secretaries, SBP governor in US to attend WBG-IMF meetings

TCP paying Rs143m mark-up daily on loans for commodity imports

E-bikes/e-rickshaws: PMYB&ALS model approved by ECC

Kissan Package: Use of DAP, urea ebbs due to higher prices, supply issues

20pc duty imposed on import of tea whiteners

Read more stories