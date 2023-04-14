Ruling coalition rejects Supreme Court's decision on judicial reforms

The ruling coalition on Thursday rejected the decision by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to block the implementation of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023, Aaj News reported.

In a statement issued soon after the eight-member top court bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial issued an initial order on the case of the judicial reform, the ruling coalition criticized the decision, calling it an "assassination of justice and the reputation of the Supreme Court."

The PDM claimed that this was the first time in history that a law had yet to be enacted, and the Supreme Court, with a one-sided bench, had stopped its implementation.

The ruling coalition described this move as an attack on the Federation of Pakistan, against the constitution and the authority of parliament.

They accused the Supreme Court of acting on a mere guess and concept, which was against the prevailing legal procedure but also against logic. The PDM called it an open and grave example of conflict of interest, which would go down as a dark chapter in judicial history.

The coalition hopes that the legal community of Pakistan will take notice of this and raise their voice for the observance of the principles of justice.

The PDM also declared they would formulate a plan for the future with consultation and pledged that the parliament and its constitutional authority would be protected and defended.

"The ruling parties would strongly resist this judicial injustice while disapproving of it. They called for the observance of the principles of justice and the protection of the democratic rights of the people," the statement added.