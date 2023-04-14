AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ruling coalition rejects Supreme Court's decision on judicial reforms

BR Web Desk Published 14 Apr, 2023 12:11am
Follow us

The ruling coalition on Thursday rejected the decision by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to block the implementation of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023, Aaj News reported.

In a statement issued soon after the eight-member top court bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial issued an initial order on the case of the judicial reform, the ruling coalition criticized the decision, calling it an "assassination of justice and the reputation of the Supreme Court."

The PDM claimed that this was the first time in history that a law had yet to be enacted, and the Supreme Court, with a one-sided bench, had stopped its implementation.

The ruling coalition described this move as an attack on the Federation of Pakistan, against the constitution and the authority of parliament.

They accused the Supreme Court of acting on a mere guess and concept, which was against the prevailing legal procedure but also against logic. The PDM called it an open and grave example of conflict of interest, which would go down as a dark chapter in judicial history.

The coalition hopes that the legal community of Pakistan will take notice of this and raise their voice for the observance of the principles of justice.

The PDM also declared they would formulate a plan for the future with consultation and pledged that the parliament and its constitutional authority would be protected and defended.

"The ruling parties would strongly resist this judicial injustice while disapproving of it. They called for the observance of the principles of justice and the protection of the democratic rights of the people," the statement added.

Umar Ata Bandial ruling coalition partners Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill

Comments

1000 characters

Ruling coalition rejects Supreme Court's decision on judicial reforms

Supreme Court bars govt from implementing judicial reforms bill

Imran Khan says Pakistan will struggle to break out of cycle of debt repayments: FT

Eight-member bench to hear SC bill pleas rejected by ruling alliance

Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar, settles at 284.91

SBP-held forex reserves fall $170mn, now stand at $4.04bn

SC amendment bill: Top court issues notices to PM, president

Trucking startup Trella to cease operations in Pakistan: report

Security forces kill three terrorists in Turbat IBO: ISPR

Rising external debt driving Pakistan's economic woes, says UN

Pak Suzuki extends motorcycle plant shutdown till April 28

Read more stories