KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 13, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,205.54 High: 40,417.97 Low: 40,126.05 Net Change: 79.49 Volume (000): 45,809 Value (000): 2,379,110 Makt Cap (000) 1,483,510,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,544.80 NET CH (+) 12.06 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,904.66 NET CH (+) 24.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,257.75 NET CH (+) 37.76 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,086.35 NET CH (+) 57.30 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,941.71 NET CH (+) 10.66 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,199.38 NET CH (+) 8.38 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-April-2023 ====================================

