Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 13, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,205.54
High: 40,417.97
Low: 40,126.05
Net Change: 79.49
Volume (000): 45,809
Value (000): 2,379,110
Makt Cap (000) 1,483,510,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,544.80
NET CH (+) 12.06
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,904.66
NET CH (+) 24.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,257.75
NET CH (+) 37.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,086.35
NET CH (+) 57.30
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,941.71
NET CH (+) 10.66
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,199.38
NET CH (+) 8.38
------------------------------------
As on: 13-April-2023
====================================
