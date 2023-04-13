AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Apr 13, 2023
China, Russia foreign ministers discuss Ukraine crisis

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 08:19pm
BEIJING: Chinese and Russian foreign ministers discussed the Ukraine crisis in a meeting in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand on Thursday, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

China says certain countries must stop ‘fuelling the fire’ in Ukraine conflict

There is no “panacea” for resolving the crisis, China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, adding that China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement and restarting peace talks, the ministry said.

