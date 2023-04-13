Security forces kill three terrorists in Turbat IBO: ISPR

Security Forces on Thursday killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Hoshab Road in the general area of Gishkore, the military's media affairs wing said.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the operation was initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting Improvised explosive devices.

"As a result of continuous Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) of the area, a location of Terrorists was identified and Security Forces were heli inserted," ISPR said.

The press release added that while the establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, terrorists opened fire on Security Forces.

"After heavy exchange of fire, 3 x Terrorists have been sent to hell, while a cache of arms/ ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices has been recovered."

The statement added that security forces, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart such attempts aimed at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.