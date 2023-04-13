AVN 65.03 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.53%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
EPCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-7.72%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 68.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.71%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
MLCF 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
OGDC 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.63%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PPL 67.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 40.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 109.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.28%)
UNITY 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 7.2 (0.18%)
BR30 14,671 Increased By 29.9 (0.2%)
KSE100 40,201 Increased By 74.5 (0.19%)
KSE30 14,990 Increased By 29.2 (0.2%)
Sri Lanka drop Dickwella, Samarawickrama returns

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 11:15am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Sri Lanka left out wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella from their 15-member squad for the first test against Ireland and called up Sadeera Samarawickrama after a five-year absence.

Dickwella was also dropped for the second test defeat to New Zealand after he failed to impress with the bat in the first match in Christchurch last month.

The squad, which was announced on Wednesday, included Nishan Madushka and Samarawickrama as the wicketkeeping options.

Madushka made his test debut in New Zealand, while Samarawickrama played the last of his four test matches in December 2017.

Fast bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara were reportedly rested, with Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando and the uncapped Milan Rathnayake among the pace bowling options.

Oshada Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne were also left out, while leg spinner Dushan Hemantha earned a first call-up and left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya was recalled to the squad, which is captained by Dimuth Karunaratne.

New Zealand seal dramatic win over Sri Lanka to claim T20 series

The first test will begin on April 16 followed by the second on April 24, with both contests to be held in Galle.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dushan Hemantha, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake.

