Bid to smuggle ammunition foiled

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
PESHAWAR: Customs authorities have foiled a bid to smuggle foreign-origin ammunition, having a total value of Rs11.34 million.

An FIR has been lodged and one person arrested in the case, said a press release issued by Customs Department here on Wednesday.

In pursuance of prior information, the staff of Customs Collectorate posted at Customs Anti-smuggling Unit (KT) foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign-origin ammunition magazines of different types (A-47, M16/M4 etc) along with offending vehicle bearing registration C-1231 (Malakand), the press release said.

According to the press release, the goods were recovered from special designated cavities. It added no proof/ documents regarding legal import or lawful possession of the said goods were presented.

Accordingly, proceedings under relevant provisions of the Custom Act, 1969 are initiated. An FIR is being lodged and one person has been arrested.

According to the press release, the estimated value of the recovered goods is Rs11.34million and the value of the offending vehicle i.e Hino Truck bearing Reg No.C-1231 (Malakand) is Rs12 million. Total value of the case is Rs23.34 million, it added.

