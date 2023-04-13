AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
Pakistan

UHS launches Curriculum 2K23 for affiliated medical colleges

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
LAHORE: Launching the new “Curriculum 2K23” of MBBS prepared by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) for around 50 affiliated public and private sector medical colleges of Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab caretaker Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Prof Javed Akram said that implementation of this new curriculum was considered a challenge.

While addressing a ceremony, here at the UHS, Prof Javed Akram said that an integrated curriculum was the dream of all medical colleges; however, its implementation is a challenge. As a caretaker government, we are trying their best to provide maximum relief to the people, he said.

He launched the new curriculum by pressing the computer button in a ceremony. On this occasion, the Research and Development Center of the UHS was named after the caretaker health minister Prof Dr Javed Akram in recognition of his services with regard to the clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir, UHS Chairman Board of Governors Justice (Retd) Sheikh Ahmad Farooq, UHS vice-chancellor Prof.

Ahsan Waheed Rathore, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr Ahmad Javaid Qazi, Registrar UHS Prof. Nadia Naseem, the principals of affiliated medical colleges, members of university syndicate, board of governors, academic council, board of studies in medicine, and a large number of faculty members.

UHS VC Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that work of preparing the new curriculum was started 10 years ago. The new MBBS curriculum was run as a pilot project in two colleges for five years. He further said that 235 subject experts in 20 subject advisory committees prepared the curriculum content, after which a 45-member Curriculum Steering Committee developed the framework for the new curriculum. After that, 88 subject experts and 18 medical educationists worked together on curriculum integration and themes, he added.

He said that the syllabus was a live document and an effective system of feedback from students and faculty had been devised for its continuous improvement.

