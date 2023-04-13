Corruption in projects: NAB opens inquiry against Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started an inquiry against the former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi and others for causing loss of millions of rupees to the government in the development projects of Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin.

In a letter written to the Communication and Works (C&W) secretary, the NAB has sought details of construction contracts, tenders for development projects, payments made, performance, guarantees and quality of work in Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin in the financial year 2022-23 till April 14.

In the letter, it is stated that the NAB is inquiring into the allegations of violations of rules in tenders, premature payments, commissions of millions of rupees and other allegations.

