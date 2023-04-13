AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
JI sets up census monitoring cell

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Wednesday set up a cell and web portal to monitor the continuing census process in the megacity.

After opening the census monitoring cell at Idara Noor-e-Haq, JI Karachi chapter Amir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman claimed that a ‘flawed enumeration’ is the government’s aim to achieve population count of its choice. “The government has once again ambushed the rights of Karachi and Karachiites by flawed census,” he said.

He claimed as per the Nadra data the population of Karachi is over 30 million. Similarly, he said that there are 2.3 million domestic meters of natural gas and over 3.4 million electricity meters in the megacity.

“The census is all set to wrongly show the population of Karachi less than 20 million,” he said claiming that the megacity’s population is over 30 million by any measurement.

“The feudal mindset in the corridors of power wants to report the population of urban areas less than the rural areas in order to maintain their rule in the country,” said Hafiz.

“Karachiites will not accept any more attack on their rights in the name of digital census,” he said adding that loopholes were left in the process of census in order to obtain results as per the wishes of the rulers.

