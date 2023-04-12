AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
HUBC 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 74.57 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.51%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 108.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,126 Increased By 321.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 14,961 Increased By 153.7 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US imposes export controls on companies assisting Russia's military

Reuters Published April 12, 2023
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it is imposing export controls on more than two dozen companies in China, Turkey and other countries for supporting Russia’s military and defense industries.

In total, 28 additions were made to the U.S. "Entity List", which means suppliers are barred from shipping U.S. technology to entity-listed companies unless the suppliers can procure a difficult-to-obtain license from the Commerce Department.

Five Chinese entities, two Russian and two Turkish companies were named for attempting to evade export controls and acquiring, or attempting to acquire, U.S.-origin items in support of Russia’s military.

The Chinese companies named include STK Electronics, Wynn Electronics Co, ETC Electronics Ltd, Avtex Semiconductor Limited, Yongli Electronic Components and Newsuntech Electronics Limited. The companies could not immediately be reached, or did not respond to requests for comment.

US official says coalition can communicate effectively with China on Russia sanctions

Other companies are being added for coordinating flights, assisting in the transfer of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles, personnel, and related equipment from Iran to Russia, while 16 companies were targeted for seeking items on behalf of Russians already designated on the red flag list, or covered by U.S. Treasury sanctions. This included seven others in China.

The U.S. imposed new restrictions on Russia starting in early 2022 after its invasion of Ukraine.

The Commerce Department has added about 400 entities to the list since February 2022 in connection with Russia. The department says the Russian defense industry has been hit by a "tech shortage" as a result. "Export controls have hampered Russia’s ability to sustain, repair, and resupply its weaponry," the department said in February.

The announcement was part of a "third-country evasion crackdown" in coordination with the State and Treasury Departments to prevent Russia from access to U.S. technology through other countries. Other companies named are based in Singapore, Spain, Syria, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan.

"The United States is acting with speed and coordination in response to Putin’s egregious violation of international law,” said Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves, referring to the Russian president.

China Turkey Russia’s military U.S. Commerce Department

Comments

1000 characters

US imposes export controls on companies assisting Russia's military

Finance secretary, AGP summoned by SC for non-provision of election funds

8-member bench led by CJP to hear petition against SC amendment bill tomorrow

Rupee recovers ground against US dollar, settles at 286.62

Dar discusses IMF and economy with UK envoy

KSE-100 jumps 0.81% amid rumours of financing from ‘friendly country’

AJK SC rejects Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal against disqualification

Govt employees to get salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr

Security forces kill three terrorists in Bajaur IBO: ISPR

Oil jumps on lower-than-expected US inflation data

Iran’s embassy in Riyadh opens gates for first time in years

Read more stories