‘The Marvels’ trailer provides first look at female-led superhero story

AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
HUBC 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 74.57 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.51%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 108.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,126 Increased By 321.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 14,961 Increased By 153.7 (1.04%)
Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer of female-led superhero movie, ‘The Marvels’ on Tuesday, featuring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

Revealed during an episode of ‘Good Morning America’, the trailer showed Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, along with Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau from the Disney+ series ‘WandaVision’, and Iman Vellani, reprising her role as Kamala Khan from the ‘Ms. Marvel’ series.

Other confirmed cast members include Saagar Shaikh, Zenoiba Shroff and Mohan Kapur as Kamala’s older brother, mother and father, reported Variety.

Fan turns superhero in ‘Ms. Marvel’ comic spin-off

Following on from the 2019 blockbuster, ‘Avengers: End Game’, ‘The Marvels’ is a continuation of the 2022 television series ‘Ms. Marvel’ and the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The trailer sets the scene for the trio coming together again as a team for the first time under the direction of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

Larson, during an appearance on ‘Good Morning America’, said the new film would explore “some of the complexities of the character”, she was quoted as saying by Deadline.

“The first one was the origin story of who she is. Now it’s digging into some of the complexities. That there is much more to her than that, that there are parts that are not so great about her. That we can see a hero as being a person that doesn’t make every right decision all the time,” she said.

Vellani was last seen as embodying the very first muslim superhero as Ms. Marvel and has earnt praise from Larson about her role.

“Iman is the future. She is the perfect Ms. Marvel and the most incredible person and castmate. I’m so excited for her success and I’m so excited to see what she will do with her life because she can do anything she wants,” Larson was quoted as saying by Entertainment Weekly.

Latest episode of Ms. Marvel an ode to Karachi

The upcoming film is set to hit theaters November 10

