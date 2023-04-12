AVN 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
DGKC 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
EPCL 49.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.91%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
HUBC 67.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.62%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.1%)
NETSOL 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.93%)
OGDC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.34%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.10 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.69%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.75%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
TRG 108.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.93%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,169 Increased By 363.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 14,977 Increased By 169.7 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mercedes posts rise in Q1 sales boosted by EVs, premium cars

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2023 01:22pm
Follow us

Mercedes-Benz Group sales rose moderately in the first quarter of this year, boosted by electric vehicles (EV) and premium cars, the German carmaker said on Wednesday. Worldwide sales increased 3% to 503,500 vehicles, with Europe posting the strongest growth at 8%.

EVs were the main growth driver in the quarter, with sales almost doubling to 51,600 units.

The top-end segment - which includes models such as AMG, Maybach and G-class - also demonstrated solid growth of 18%, reaching 91,800 for the period.

Britta Seeger, a Mercedes board member, said both segments posted strong results “despite ongoing supply chain disruptions, economic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainties”.

Mercedes expects double-digit growth in India in 2023 despite weak Indian rupee

Sales in the Mercedes-Benz Vans division grew 12% in the quarter, reaching 98,900 - its best first-quarter result ever.

Earlier on Wednesday, Swedish peer Volvo reported record first-quarter profits in a sign the company has begun to overcome bottlenecks and inflation that hampered the industry.

EV Mercedes Benz Group

Comments

1000 characters

Mercedes posts rise in Q1 sales boosted by EVs, premium cars

IMF drastically cuts Pakistan’s FY23 growth forecast to 0.5pc

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 300 points

AJK SC rejects Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal against disqualification

Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees

Govt employees to get salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr

Four soldiers killed in firing at Indian military base, shooters at large

China records world’s first human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO

JCP to meet on 13th amid clash of institutions

Read more stories