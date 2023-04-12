Imran’s petition in ‘mutiny case’: IHC removes objections raised by Registrar Office

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday removed the objections raised by the Registrar Office over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition that requested the court to quash the ‘mutiny case’ registered against him at the Ramna police station.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition and removed the administrative objections raised by the Registrar’s Office. The case will be heard on Wednesday (today).

Imran Khan moved the petition through his counsels including Faisal Chaudhry Advocate, Intizar Hussain Panjutha, and others, and cited Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police, IG Punjab Police, and SHO Ramna as respondents and adopted the stance that the incumbent government had lodged the case against Khan for political reasons and to tarnish his reputation.

Khan’s counsel stated that the petitioner’s mandate and growing popularity have become a threat to the already well-established political forces. He mentioned that after assuming the charge as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan, the petitioner struggled with the balance of payments crisis which required him to seek foreign aid and in a timely manner made a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The PTI chief asserted that he also carried out negotiations between the United States of America (USA) and the Afghan Taliban, paving way for the successful withdrawal of the US coalition forces from Afghanistan. “During the Covid-19 crisis, he had effectively managed his healthcare sector which was lauded and acknowledged at the international level by various states and organisations.”

He contended that the instant case has been registered by the political rivals, reflecting clearly on the malice and ulterior motives of the respondents behind lodging of this FIR, and especially implicating him in the FIR.

He prayed the court that the instant writ petition may kindly be accepted and FIR No 255/23, dated 06-04-2023, offence under Section 500, 505, 138 PPC, Police Station Ramna, Islamabad may kindly be quashed, in the interest of justice.

