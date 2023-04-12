Bar chief files complaint against Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: Pervaiz Abid Haral, president of the Gujranwala Bar Association on Tuesday filed a complaint against Justice Qazi Faez in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The Code of Conduct to be observed by the judges of the Supreme Court requires Justice Qazi Faez Isa to demonstrate the highest qualities of intellect and character but while writing letters to the various authorities and sharing it with the media and finally visiting the Parliament on 10.04.2023 has committed misconduct.

He wrote that Justice Qazi Faez Isa appears to have committed gross misconduct and is liable to be removed upon the recommendation of the SJC in terms of Article 209 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The complainant stated that choosing a public forum for voicing his personal and subjective views and opinions Justice Faez had denounced the judiciary as a whole.

He (Justice Faez) had targeted the high offices of the country and had used offensive language to criticize the matter at his own whims and wishes by openly violating the Code of Conduct for judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts.

By doing this Justice Qazi Faez Isa has violated various Articles of the Code of Conduct issued by the SJC under the mandate of Article 209(8) of the Constitution.

