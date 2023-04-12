AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
Flood-affected children in Sindh: Bank Alfalah, ChildLife Foundation vow to provide relief

Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:11am
KARACHI: Bank Alfalah, one of Pakistan’s leading commercial banks in Pakistan, has partnered with ChildLife Foundation to provide much-needed medical treatment to children affected by the recent floods.

Through the partnership, ChildLife Foundation will receive Rs 25 million in funding as support for medicines to treat the children arriving at ChildLife-managed Children Emergency Rooms (ERs) in flood-damaged areas of Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, and Hyderabad in Sindh.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah and Iqbal Adamjee, Chairman ChildLife Foundation, on behalf of their organisations.

At the event, showing his unwavering commitment to the cause, Dr Ahson Rabbani, CEO ChildLife Foundation, said: “Since the floods of 2022, over 200,000 flood-affected children have received life-saving treatment in ChildLife ERs of Sindh and Balochistan. The support we have received from Bank Alfalah is commendable, and we look forward to nurturing an enduring partnership with them to build a child-safe Pakistan.”

After touring the ChildLife Foundation ER for children embedded within the government’s Civil Hospital in Karachi and expressing his feeling toward commendable work, Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of BankAlfalah, said: “We are proud to partner with ChildLife Foundation to provide medical treatment to children affected by the floods in Sindh. We believe that every child deserves access to quality healthcare, and we hope that this partnership will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected. We are pleased to witness the impressive operations of ChildLife’s Children Emergency Room, particularly the telemedicine facility which is a systematic solution to resolve the issues of children’s emergency care with vigilance.”

