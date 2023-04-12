Financials power Indian shares ahead of quarterly earnings

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose for the seventh consecutive session on Tuesday, aided by financials stocks on strong quarterly updates, ahead of corporate earnings for the March quarter.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.56% higher at 17,722.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.52% to 60,157.72. This is the longest winning streak for both indexes in over four months.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high-weightage financials rising over 1% and leading the gains.

The bank index rose 1.3%, and the public sector bank index added 1.61%, aided by a near-3% uptick in shares of state-owned lender Bank of Baroda Ltd.

Several global brokerages reiterated “buy” on the lender, after it reported a 19% YoY rise in total advances for the March quarter.