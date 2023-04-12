KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 11, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
100,853,166 78,893,355 2,699,879,441 2,212,404,409
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 203,569,560 (336,024,097) (132,454,538)
Local Individuals 1,929,083,657 (1,445,221,659) 483,861,998
Local Corporates 913,369,263 (1,264,776,724) (351,407,460)
