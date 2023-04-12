Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 11, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 11, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,804.71
High: 39,920.95
Low: 39,722.92
Net Change: 31.19
Volume (000): 32,181
Value (000): 1,111,937
Makt Cap (000) 1,470,980,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,554.88
NET CH (-) 2.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,865.10
NET CH (+) 27.06
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,129.87
NET CH (-) 25.60
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,005.11
NET CH (-) 37.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,880.31
NET CH (-) 4.79
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,095.92
NET CH (+) 0.25
------------------------------------
As on: 11-April-2023
====================================
