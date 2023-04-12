KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 11, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,804.71 High: 39,920.95 Low: 39,722.92 Net Change: 31.19 Volume (000): 32,181 Value (000): 1,111,937 Makt Cap (000) 1,470,980,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,554.88 NET CH (-) 2.99 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,865.10 NET CH (+) 27.06 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,129.87 NET CH (-) 25.60 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,005.11 NET CH (-) 37.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,880.31 NET CH (-) 4.79 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,095.92 NET CH (+) 0.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-April-2023 ====================================

