Army Chief expresses full confidence in capabilities of HIT personnel

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) where he was briefed about the technical capabilities of HIT, the progress of ongoing projects, indigenization efforts and recently undertaken modernization measures, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Army Chief visited various factories and witnessed the manufacturing, rebuilding, and upgradation of tanks, enhanced protection solutions, remote weapon systems, and indigenous 155 mm Artillery gun barrels for the Pakistan Army.

Speaking on occasion, he said the Heavy Industries Taxila is a hub of the knowledge economy and Research and Development which is the key to achieving self-reliance in Defence production and contributes towards national exports and the economy.

The Army Chief expressed complete confidence in the capabilities of HIT personnel and appreciated the commitment of officers and workforce to transform HIT into a modern defence production establishment for meeting the requirements of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies at par with international standards.

Earlier on arrival, the Army Chief was received by Chairman Heavy Industries Taxila.