Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, industrials rise

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, supported by gains in financials and industrials sector stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.95% to 9,411.69.

Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance PLC were the top gainers on the index, with each rising 3.4%, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index rose to 84.3 million shares, from 75.3 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials rise

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.67 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.24 million), from 1.3 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 193.5 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors offloaded stocks worth 1.51 billion rupees on a net basis, the data showed.