Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials rise

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, supported by gains in industrials sector stocks. The CSE All-Share index...
Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2023 04:48pm
Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, supported by gains in industrials sector stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.71% to 9,322.85. The market was closed on Friday.

Expolanka Holdings Plc and Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC were the top gainers on the index, rising 12.5% and 2.5%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data

The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index rose to 75.3 million shares from about 51 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as communication services, financials rise

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.3 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.09 million) from 811.9 million rupees in the last session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 52.2 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were offloaded stocks worth 1.29 billion rupees on a net basis, the data showed.

