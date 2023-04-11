AVN 63.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.67%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
BOP 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
DGKC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.85%)
EPCL 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KAPCO 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
MLCF 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
NETSOL 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.72%)
OGDC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
PAEL 10.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
PPL 64.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,816 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,816 Decreased By -17.6 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes wheat

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2023 12:18pm
Follow us

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, April 11. Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 tonne consignments.

CBOT wheat may test resistance at $6.88-1/2

Possible shipment combinations are Sept. 16-30, Oct. 1-15 and Oct. 16-31.

Wheat Jordan

Comments

1000 characters

Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes wheat

SC bill passed: an affront to justice or chief justice?

Intra-day update: rupee inches lower against US dollar

Dar tables money bill to fund elections in Punjab, KP

Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

HSR wants ‘mechanism’ to prevent capacity payment deductions

Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

Airports at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad: IFC team assessing prospects for outsourcing of services

Read more stories