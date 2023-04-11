Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes wheat

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, April 11. Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are Sept. 16-30, Oct. 1-15 and Oct. 16-31.