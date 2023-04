HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks jumped more than one percent at the open Tuesday morning, following a positive Wall Street lead as investors returned to the trading floor after a long Easter weekend.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.16 percent, or 235.39 points, to 20,566.59.

Hong Kong stocks fall at open

The Shanghai Composite Index ticked up 0.05 percent, or 1.72 points, to 3,317.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat, dipping 0.78 points to 2,135.65.